November 24, 2024
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
Playing in piles of fallen leaves is an autumn tradition for kids everywhere
Kids from Children's House Montessori School play in the leaves at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Isabelle Bancroft makes a leaf angle in a pile outside Children's House Montessori School at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Alyvia Brower, left, and Paxley Jensen are surrounded by falling leaves outside Children's House Montessori School at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Paxley Jensen has leaves fall down from her hair Wednesday outside Children's House Montessori School at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Maya Pearson lets leaves fall down around her Wednesday outside Children's House Montessori School at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Kids from Children's House Montessori School play and bury themselves in a large pile of leaves at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Maya Pearson, middle, throws some leaves in the air outside Children's House Montessori School at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
