WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden eulogized the late Ethel Kennedy in deeply personal terms at a memorial service Wednesday, hailing the wife of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy as “a hero in her own right, full of character, full of integrity and empathy” who helped him through one of the darkest periods of his life.

Biden was joined by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in speaking at the memorial service in Washington, D.C. All three reflected on Ethel Kennedy’s humor and warmth, her work championing social causes and her unflappable resolve in the wake of tragedy.

“We’re a better nation and a better world because of Ethel Kennedy,” Biden said.

Biden became emotional as he recalled the Kennedy family helping him cope more than 50 years ago when his wife, 30-year-old Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car accident, broadsided by a tractor-trailer while out shopping for a Christmas tree. The couple’s two sons, Beau and Hunter, who were just about to turn 4 and 3 at the time, were also in the car and were seriously injured.

“Along with Teddy (Kennedy), she got me through a time I didn’t want to stick around,” Biden said. “I wanted no part of being in the Congress, the Senate. ... The fact is like she did for the country, Ethel helped my family find a way forward with principle and purpose.”

Ethel Kennedy died Oct. 10 at age 96 following complications related to a stroke suffered earlier this month. She raised their 11 children after her husband was assassinated in 1968.

She was by Robert F. Kennedy’s side when he was fatally shot in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles just after winning California’s Democratic presidential primary. Her brother-in-law, President John F. Kennedy, had been assassinated in Dallas less than five years earlier.

Obama said her life was marked by more tragedy and heartbreak than most could bear.

“She would have been forgiven, I think if, at any point she had stepped away from public life or allowed bitterness to fester after all she and her family had been through,” Obama said. “But that is not what Ethel did because that is not who she was.”

Obama said she became a passionate advocate for everything from juvenile justice to civil rights to environmental protection. He described her as “a big dose in a small package.”

“Well into her 80s, she was still out there marching for something,” Obama said.

The service Wednesday was held at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, the same church where John F. Kennedy’s funeral was held in November 1963. Members of the Kennedy family gathered earlier this week to attend her private funeral.

The Kennedy matriarch was mother to Kathleen, Joseph II, Robert Jr., David, Courtney, Michael, Kerry, Christopher, Max, Douglas and Rory. She was one of the last remaining members of a family generation that included President John F. Kennedy.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend recalled how her mother was fierce and fun-loving, rigorously faithful and reflexively dismissive of authority.