A region awarded for rich history

Since 1999, the Idaho State Historical Society has presented prestigious awards to individuals and organizations who have made major significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of Idaho’s history. Many have been awarded in the five north central Idaho counties of Nez Perce, Latah, Lewis, Idaho and Clearwater.

If you want to enjoy learning about local history, read a book or the Lewiston Tribune, attend a lecture, join the historical society, or just visit with one of these Esto Perpetua (state motto “It is perpetual”) winners. In 2006, I was the winner of the award and so was our Nez Perce County Historical Society. Others receiving the award were Marion Shinn in 2008, Carol Simon-Smolinski in 2010, Steve Branting in 2011, John Mock in 2013, Garry Bush in 2014, Lyle Wirtanen and the Lewiston Tribune in 2015, and Dan Miller, Ron Karlberg and Bob Tatko in 2019.

When he received the Esto Perpetua Award, the late Marion Shinn was 87 years old, and he was very deserving of it. He has contributed much to his local area, the state of Idaho and to our country. He served on a submarine in World War II, and wrote a book called “Pacific Patrol” about his experiences. I was a student in his Lewiston High School chemistry class in 1949, just four years after his war experiences, so he slipped in a little about his war experiences. From the mid-1990s to later, I worked with him when he was a Nez Perce County Historical Society board member and I was board president. The back of his 2014 book, “Eyewitness to Idaho History, a Trip Down Memory Lane,” gives a good snapshot of Marion’s life. He was born and raised in rural Idaho near Whitebird. He spent four decades as an Idaho educator, starting as a teacher in a one-room school and ending as dean of Vocational Education at Lewis-Clark State College. During his retirement years, he served on the Lewiston City Council, including a term as mayor.

When I received the Esto Perpetua award in 2006, I felt very humbled. Idaho Gov. Jim Risch presented it to me in Boise, and when he did he leaned over to me and said he hoped I was not going to try to claim that Lewiston should still be the capital. Risch also received an Esto Perpetua award the same year. When I received the award, I had served as president of the Nez Perce County for 10 years, and I served seven more with the title.

U.S. history was my favorite high school subject, and I majored in it at the University of Idaho. I also received a master’s degree and most of a doctorate from Idaho. I have received two awards from Lewis-Clark State College for “dedication and commitment.” I am also a retired hall of fame member of the local chapter. After two years in the U.S. Army, I was a public school educator for 34 years, including 24 as a small school superintendent. I enjoy doing research and have written and published 10 books about local history.

The 2010 Esto Perpetua winner from the Nez Perce County Historical Society is Carole Simon-Smolinski, a native Idahoan. She graduated from Clarkston in 1960, then from UI and Portland State University. She is a former history teacher at LCSC. Carole has written about various topics but she loves to write about the local rivers with topics like “Clearwater Steam, Steel, and Spirit”; and “Hells Canyon and the Middle Snake.” She has been very involved in and directed Idaho’s participation in National History Day.

Steven Branting, the 2011 Esto Perpetua winner, is a widely published historian who spent his career as an educator of gifted students in the Lewiston School District. He is a gifted researcher and historian. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966 and LCSC in 1970. He has written many books about Lewiston, such as “Historic Firsts of Lewiston,” “Lost Lewiston, Idaho,” “Hidden History of Lewiston, Idaho” and “Wicked Lewiston, Idaho.” My favorite project he led was the placement of more than 20 kiosks around town, each with interesting local information he wrote. He has been honored by many organizations including the History Channel, the American Association for State and Local History, the Association of American Geographers, and the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Lewiston is very fortunate to have Garry Bush because he moved here from California and has used hard work and enthusiasm to promote local history. His college majors were history, geography and photography. He taught at Lewiston High School for 30 years and was an adjunct instructor at LCSC. He is the owner of Idaho History Tours, and you will see him driving around town in his tour bus. He was co-director of the Chinese Remembering Project which includes a boat trip to Hells Canyon to the Chinese Massacre Cove. For his work on Chinese area history, he was given an Orchid Award and also an Orchid Award for his efforts on promoting the preservation of downtown Lewiston. He has been trained as a certified consultant for the National Park Service, the National Geographic Society and the Lewis-Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.