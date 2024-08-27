After a breakup, meeting someone new can require diplomacy

Q. My ex and I split up six months ago and our children go back and forth between our new homes. We don’t have a formal parenting plan; the split was amicable and we just share the kids every few days. They are 5 and 7.

It seems to be working OK, but I have recently met someone new. I am afraid this will complicate things, and their mother will not return the kids when I want them. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Unfortunately, human nature does kick in at times and triggers unpredictable responses in exes. You think, “Oh, they would never do this or that ... .” But jealousy or hurt kicks in and there you are wondering, “What the heck?”

The introduction of a new love interest, especially after only six months of living apart and getting along well, means a new person will probably come as a surprise. So you are right about being a little concerned. Hopefully, if your ex is triggered, she will not use the children to get back at you. The kids are probably confused as it is, since no one can project where they will sleep on a regular basis.

Having a formal parenting plan in place is a good idea for multiple reasons.

First, it provides consistency. A parenting plan allows co-parents to plan their life, plus adds consistency to the children’s transition from house to house. The kids will know where they will be, and so will their friends and teachers. Consistency and staying organized will help your children adjust to the fact that they now live in two homes. If you agree, you can always adjust the parenting plan without going back to court.

Second, it will ultimately prevent arguments. There will not have to be a discussion and the need to negotiate each time there is a transition. This leaves too many things subject to whim. Therefore, when something upsetting happens, the children’s schedule still stays intact.