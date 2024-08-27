Alpine Olympics?

I recently enjoyed watching the Paris Olympics, which brought to mind a sporting event I attended long ago in the Austrian Alps. It is held every August, and I was there as a spectator, of course.

My cousin Evi, who lives near Salzburg, invited me to join her. I took the train from Budapest to Salzburg where she picked me up, and we drove to a mountain above Liezen, the hometown of my grandparents. After stopping in the parking area halfway up, we hiked the rest of the way to the top where the two-story Liezener Hütte, built 100 years ago, perched at the edge of a broad plateau. I have heard it’s possible to hike across the Alps staying only at high mountain huts and this may have been one of them.

A woman sat at an outdoor table registering entrants, and she was introduced to me as a relative of mine. (I have learned that I am related to a good portion of the population of that area.) Folks of all ages were ready to participate from young children to an old fellow in his 80s. Various races and jumping events were featured, including a high jump with a landing cushioned by soft hay. I watched athletes compete in their choice of sports all afternoon, and then at suppertime everyone entered the large hut.

The dining room was ready to serve hungry folks at several big tables. At that time I spoke very little German, and was puzzled when at one point a fellow stepped out of the kitchen, made an announcement, and various people raised their hands. In a little while he returned and served those diners whatever it was that they had ordered. My cousin raised her hand when some dish was announced, then we enjoyed our shared dinner. Jovial chats and visits went on throughout the dining hall that evening until 10 p.m. when everyone rose at once, as if at a signal, and filed upstairs. What’s next, I wondered?

We entered a dormitory type room filled with double beds and double bunks above. The room slept around 50 people. The bathroom had a huge sink with only cold running water, so I made a rudimentary preparation for bed. Back in the bunkroom, everyone was stripping off their clothing and donning pajamas. I was assigned a bottom bunk next to my cousin. Needless to say, it was a long time before I fell asleep serenaded by the music of many snores.