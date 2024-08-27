Appaloosa Museum looking for new home

The Appaloosa Museum in Moscow is searching for a new home after being informed that its current building is for sale.

The museum has operated in its West Pullman Road location since 1974. According to a news release from the Appaloosa Horse Club, which oversees the museum, the 50-year-old building is “in need of extensive and costly repairs, as well as significant upgrades.” It noted a leaking roof as one of the building’s major maintenance issues, which would cost an estimated $350,000 to repair.

The club also stated that the building is six times larger than the club’s current needs. The club says it is experiencing declining revenue streams and must downsize the museum to improve its financial stability.

Lauren McCleary, president of the museum’s board of directors, told the Daily News the board is hoping to keep the museum in the Inland Northwest.

“We’re actively trying to figure out a new location knowing that likely within the next six months to a year, we will have to relocate,” said