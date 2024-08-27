Back to the beginnings of area schools

Some people in Lewiston and elsewhere who are older than 75 years of age (getting close to 80), were in Sacajawea Junior High School’s first class in 1959 in the Lewiston Orchards.

Also new that year was Jenifer Junior High School located in downtown Lewiston next to Bengal Field. The two new schools for grades seven, eight and nine replaced the 1914 Lewiston Junior High School building located across the street from Lewiston High School’s 1928 building.

Construction of the two new schools was financed by a $1,500,000 bond issue passed by 85% Nov. 14, 1957. The site for Sacajawea’s 15 acres was purchased in 1955 for $26,500. The new Jenifer JHS was led by Harvey “Slug” Walker, a longtime teacher and coach in Lewiston, including my B squad football coach in 1948. Don White was my B squad baseball coach in 1949, and I played town team baseball with Ed Williams in 1953. The two “new” junior highs still seem like new to me, but they are now 66 years old.

Ever since the new Lewiston High School was opened in 2020, the two junior highs are now middle schools and include grades six, seven and eight.

The May 23, 2010, Lewiston Tribune had an article called “Back to the future.” It said Sacajawea was celebrating its 50th anniversary as a school. When it opened Aug. 30, 1959, the school had 488 students and 21 teachers. I was one of those 21 teachers and may be the only one still alive. Clarence Booth was Lewiston’s school superintendent and Clen Wallace was Sacajawea’s principal. Wallace had been my principal the year before at the old Lewiston Junior High School.

The 2010 article has some comments from a few of us on the 1959-60 staff. The late Fred Schmidt remembers having 36 students in a class once, and teachers did not have preparation periods at the time. Schmidt also said, “It was a great place to work, and I had a wonderful 28 years there.”

June Moulton taught physical education and also enjoyed her 28 years. Kay Kalbfleisch taught eight years at Sacajawea and remembers teachers could use the paddle with discretion, and it was mandatory that teachers read the Bible to their classes first thing in the morning.