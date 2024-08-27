Sections
The ScoopDecember 1, 2024

Behind the camera: astrophotography

Story Lewiston Tribune
Comet Tsuchinshan–ATLAS is seen in the night sky Thursday, Oct. 17, over Clarkston. Capturing an image of the comet required going out at the right time when the comet would be bright in the sky before it disappeared and no cloud cover. After cloud cover obscured the view for the days when the comet was at its brightest, I captured this image standing along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail using a 24 millimeter lens, an ISO of 800, aperture of 5.6 and an 8 second shutter speed.
Comet Tsuchinshan–ATLAS is seen in the night sky Thursday, Oct. 17, over Clarkston. Capturing an image of the comet required going out at the right time when the comet would be bright in the sky before it disappeared and no cloud cover. After cloud cover obscured the view for the days when the comet was at its brightest, I captured this image standing along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail using a 24 millimeter lens, an ISO of 800, aperture of 5.6 and an 8 second shutter speed.
Star trials spiral around the North Star over the Dent Bridge near Orofino on Oct. 18, 2022, The Dent Bridge is the tallest bridge in Idaho at a height of 500 feet. This photo, taken by former Lewiston Tribune photographer Austin Johnson, was created by stacking 220 images in photoshop and required spending all night with a camera on a tripod shooting images continually. The more images that go into the photo the more robust the star trails are in the final product and a dark night, without a full moon, makes for brighter stars.
Star trials spiral around the North Star over the Dent Bridge near Orofino on Oct. 18, 2022, The Dent Bridge is the tallest bridge in Idaho at a height of 500 feet. This photo, taken by former Lewiston Tribune photographer Austin Johnson, was created by stacking 220 images in photoshop and required spending all night with a camera on a tripod shooting images continually. The more images that go into the photo the more robust the star trails are in the final product and a dark night, without a full moon, makes for brighter stars.
A large orange moon rises into the night sky as the last of daytime disappears over Moscow on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The moon takes on an orange tint from being low in the sky and using a long lens, in this case 400 millimeters, makes the moon appear bigger framed against objects along the horizon.
A large orange moon rises into the night sky as the last of daytime disappears over Moscow on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The moon takes on an orange tint from being low in the sky and using a long lens, in this case 400 millimeters, makes the moon appear bigger framed against objects along the horizon.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A partial solar eclipse is seen Monday, April 8, 2024, in Lewiston. In the valley the moon covered 29.20 percent of the sun. Capturing the solar eclipse required the use of a filter over the camera lens. The filter is made out of the same material as solar eclipse glasses and darkens everything but the sun, allowing for a picture showing the orange of the sun, the moon covering it, and even sun spots.
A partial solar eclipse is seen Monday, April 8, 2024, in Lewiston. In the valley the moon covered 29.20 percent of the sun. Capturing the solar eclipse required the use of a filter over the camera lens. The filter is made out of the same material as solar eclipse glasses and darkens everything but the sun, allowing for a picture showing the orange of the sun, the moon covering it, and even sun spots.
Some of the many photos of the moon through multiple different light arrangements are pictured. Capturing the moon with different sizes of the lights required physically moving back and forth, the distance between the camera and the lights changing the sizes of the out of focus lights in the pictures frame.
Some of the many photos of the moon through multiple different light arrangements are pictured. Capturing the moon with different sizes of the lights required physically moving back and forth, the distance between the camera and the lights changing the sizes of the out of focus lights in the pictures frame.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

In this new series for The Scoop section, we will go into detail about how Tribune photographers have captured some of the images you see in the newspaper.

For the first installment, here are some of the photographs captured of astral phenomena, from the moon, to eclipses, comets and the northern lights.

In nearly all types of astrophotography, the most important elements will be a clear sky free of clouds, a dark place away from city lights and a tripod of some kind to keep the camera still.

A smartphone can be used to capture some types of astrophotography, such as the northern lights, but for other types such as images of the moon or eclipses, a digital single-lens reflex camera with a long lens is ideal. A DSLR can also capture images as raw image files, which are uncompressed and contain all the data from the camera’s image sensor.

