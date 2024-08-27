Being open to change

The new year has always been a time to look back and try to improve upon ourselves.

While in Costa Rica, I met a man who summed up his ideals in one sentence: “I try to be a better person today than I was yesterday.” He went on to say that he prepared and maintained some land so neighborhood children could play soccer. A soccer match with professional players was happening that weekend which he organized as a fundraiser to help a neighbor pay medical bills. He told of how he spends time to stop for coffee and pastry with his mother each day even though she had nine children. He was such an inspiration.

New Year’s resolutions seem to be forgotten two weeks after I’ve made them. This year I’m going to read more, complain and judge less, be more thoughtful and mindful. It’s sometimes hard to stay in the present. We look back at the past and ahead at the future and lose sight of the wonder in front of us. Trying to figure out what to say next before someone finishes their sentence is a habit some of us wish to break.

I plan to ask myself more frequently how can I make the world a better place and who am I able to help.

Kindness seems to come more easily to me than thoughtfulness. The latter takes a great deal more consideration before action and I’m prone to want to jump in and fix things for others instead of letting them muddle through and figure things out for themselves. I guess in the short term it shortens my anxiety about them, but didn’t fix the reason that they’d gotten themselves into the mess in the first place.