Golden Times briefs

The 30th annual Scandinavian Breakfast and Nordic Marketplace is scheduled for March 22 at the Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

The event, sponsored by the local chapter of the Sons of Norway, is planned for 8-11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Breakfast will include Oslo egg and sausage casserole; pannkakor (pancakes); risengrynsgrot (rice pudding) with raspberry sauce; rosettes; kramkaka; kransekake; kringle; lefse; epple juice (apple); and other drinks like coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

All are welcome.

