Carl Alva Batterton, 1930-2025

Dad left this life Monday evening, Jan. 20, 2025, in Walla Walla, due to kidney failure as a complication of old age. He missed Mom Helen and just didn’t feel the need to go on any longer.

Carl Alva Batterton was born Oct. 15, 1930, at the old Grandma Morris home in Willow Gulch in Garfield County, Wash. He was the oldest of four children born to William Robert and Marye Hedwig (Pierre) Batterton.

Dad didn’t leave a biography for us to read, like Mom did, so we’re having to rely on our memories to write this memorial of his life. His parents lived in several places around the county until 1946 when they moved into the Batterton home place on Willow Gulch. He spent most of his life working in the family wheat fields and raising cattle. He told us that while many families struggled with rationing during the World War II times, the life on a farm was better than most as they were already used to providing for themselves and so didn’t notice the shortages that a lot of people dealt with.

He attended high school in Pomeroy where he played football; was manager of the boxing team; and belonged to Future Farmers of America. In his senior year he won the FFA Outstanding Individual Judge award and his judging team took first place out of 44 teams from Washington, Oregon and Idaho. He also met Helen Marie McManus. They dated until graduating in 1949; and they were married Oct. 15, 1949, in Pomeroy.

The work on a farm is hard and the days are long but he and Mom always found time to have fun, too. There were winter time gatherings to play board games and card games with the Tetricks, the Kollers and the Wolfs, among others. Sometimes the gatherings were to hold a chivaree for a newly wed couple. Other times, their county friends would get together and pool their resources just for the fun of it. Someone would bring the records, another the player, they’d take turns providing the home where they’d gather and enjoy life and their friendships.

Over the years he spoke of driving school bus for the Old Central Ferry School to supplement their income. He talked of driving cattle to auction and harvesting on precarious grounds. Riding horses was not his favorite thing and so, eventually, they purchased some small motorcycles to herd the cattle. He enjoyed hunting and they hosted friends from the Seattle area who wanted to hunt in their wheat fields. And then those same friends would take him out fishing on the ocean.