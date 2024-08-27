Charges dropped against Pullman man

PULLMAN — The charges against a 23-year-old man accused of committing a hate crime this week in Pullman were dropped by the prosecutor.
Mohammed Almathal was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Friday, but that was canceled after his case was closed. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office said Almathal’s charges were dropped due to the alleged victim’s wishes.
Pullman Police arrested Almathal Feb. 22 on North Grand Avenue after there was an alleged physical altercation between him and an Indian man that also involved derogatory verbal comments. He was initially charged with fourth-degree assault and commission of a hate crime.
Almathal was released from jail Monday.