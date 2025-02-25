Citation dismissed against woman dragged from Coeur d'Alene town hall

COEUR D’ALENE — City prosecutors will dismiss a misdemeanor battery citation issued to the Post Falls woman who plainclothes private security guards dragged out of a legislative town hall Saturday, and the city of Coeur d’Alene has revoked the security company’s business license.
“The city prosecuting attorney’s office has moved to dismiss the citation against (Teresa) Borrenpohl in the interest of justice,” said a news release issued Monday afternoon by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.
The legislative town hall organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee and held in the Coeur d’Alene High School auditorium devolved into chaos when Kootenai County sheriff took Teresa Borrenpohl by the arm and attempted to pull her from her seat when she declined to leave the event for speaking out of turn.
Three security guards with LEAR Asset Management, who refused to identify themselves or for whom they worked, then pulled Borrenpohl from her seat and dragged her out of the auditorium.
Coeur d’Alene police officers were stationed in the parking lot outside CHS due to a reported threat against Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene. They weren’t called into the building until after the security guards had removed Borrenpohl.
“During the initial investigation, officers learned Borrenpohl bit one of the men involved in removing her,” said a news release issued Monday afternoon by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.
Based on the “limited information” available at the time, officers cited and released Borrenpohl for battery.
Since then, police continued to investigate the incident, including by reviewing video recordings that showed what happened before they arrived. In light of “all new evidence and video related to the event,” city prosecutors will dismiss the citation.
Meanwhile, the city revoked the business license for LEAR Asset Management “for violating Coeur d’Alene city ordinances regarding security agencies and agents.”
Though Coeur d’Alene city code requires security agents to wear uniforms “clearly marked” with the word “security,” the guards were in plainclothes, with no visible identifiers that they were security.
“The Coeur d’Alene Police Department recognizes and values all rights afforded by the United States Constitution to all citizens, including the right to free speech,” the news release said. “This is a complex incident and detectives continue to work through all aspects of the investigation.”