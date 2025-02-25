Citation dismissed against woman dragged from Coeur d'Alene town hall

COEUR D’ALENE — City prosecutors will dismiss a misdemeanor battery citation issued to the Post Falls woman who plainclothes private security guards dragged out of a legislative town hall Saturday, and the city of Coeur d’Alene has revoked the security company’s business license.

“The city prosecuting attorney’s office has moved to dismiss the citation against (Teresa) Borrenpohl in the interest of justice,” said a news release issued Monday afternoon by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

The legislative town hall organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee and held in the Coeur d’Alene High School auditorium devolved into chaos when Kootenai County sheriff took Teresa Borrenpohl by the arm and attempted to pull her from her seat when she declined to leave the event for speaking out of turn.

Three security guards with LEAR Asset Management, who refused to identify themselves or for whom they worked, then pulled Borrenpohl from her seat and dragged her out of the auditorium.

Coeur d’Alene police officers were stationed in the parking lot outside CHS due to a reported threat against Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene. They weren’t called into the building until after the security guards had removed Borrenpohl.