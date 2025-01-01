Clarkston man arrested in sting operation pleads not guilty

Earlier this month, Justin L. Patten was arrested in a sting operation after reportedly communicating with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Instead, he was texting with Clarkston police.

Patten was arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court before Judge Thomas Cox. He is charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and third-degree attempted rape of a child. His next court appearance is March 17