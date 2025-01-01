Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
StoriesFebruary 26, 2025

Clarkston man arrested in sting operation pleads not guilty

ASOTIN — A 41-year-old Clarkston man accused of attempting to meet a minor for sexual activity at Chestnut Beach has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Earlier this month, Justin L. Patten was arrested in a sting operation after reportedly communicating with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Instead, he was texting with Clarkston police.

Patten was arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court before Judge Thomas Cox. He is charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and third-degree attempted rape of a child. His next court appearance is March 17

Related
StoriesJan. 1
Ten killed in New Orleans vehicle assault
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenc...
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy