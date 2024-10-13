Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
PhotosOctober 13, 2024

Cleared to fly

Lewis Clark RC Model Club President Tim Lynch, left, and member Dave Hagelganz carry remote control sailplanes to and from the runway Saturday during the club’s Fun Fly and Open House at Mann Lake in the Lewiston Orchards.

Lewis Clark RC Model Club president Tim Lynch, left, and member Dave Hagelganz carry remote control sailplanes to and from the runway Saturday during the club's Fun Fly and Open House at Mann Lake in the east Lewiston Orchards. The event will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with flight demonstrations, competitions and training flights.
Lewis Clark RC Model Club president Tim Lynch, left, and member Dave Hagelganz carry remote control sailplanes to and from the runway Saturday during the club's Fun Fly and Open House at Mann Lake in the east Lewiston Orchards. The event will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with flight demonstrations, competitions and training flights.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
BIG PICTURE: Trippy skies
PhotosOct. 13
BIG PICTURE: Trippy skies
Looking for trouble
PhotosOct. 12
Looking for trouble
Spin mode
PhotosOct. 12
Spin mode
Orange orb
PhotosOct. 11
Orange orb
Thousands of books
PhotosOct. 11
Thousands of books
All ears and eyes
PhotosOct. 11
All ears and eyes
Bathed in bronze
PhotosOct. 11
Bathed in bronze
Heron haven
PhotosOct. 10
Heron haven
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy