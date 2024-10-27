Club Notes

Twin Rivers Genealogy Society

Karen Lehfeldt presided over the group’s Oct. 12 meeting in the Lewiston City Library. Eight members and one guest were present.

Russ Schaff gave a presentation on “Family Tree Maker.”

A nomination committee was formed and elections are planned during the November meeting.

The next meeting is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and Daughters of the American Revolution will discuss their organization.

— Submitted by Sue Gehrke

Retired Public Employees Council, Chapter 39 Asotin Garfield

Members met Oct. 16 at Station 3 in Clarkston, a last-minute change of venue. They held a discussion about possible sites where monthly meetings might be held. Nick Fiore will investigate the choices that were put forth.

Phyllis Cannon gave the treasurer’s report.

Fiore gave a report of what took place during the Sept. 24-26 biennial state convention in Wenatchee. He highlighted the organization’s achievements over the last two years. These included receiving the 2023 Mother Jones Group Award for a multifaceted campaign to preserve the Uniform Medical Plan Classic Medicare and improve stakeholder engagement by the Health Care Authority. It was the first time in the history of this award that it was earned by retiree organizations, the Retired Public Employees Council and Public Employees Benefit Board. The group also garnered the 2023 Advocate of the Year Award from the Washington Education Association for leadership of the Public Employees Benefit Board Stakeholders Medicare Coalition and the effects that have resulted with the Health Care Authority, and earned the 2023 Senior Champion Award from the Washington Alliance for Retired Americans for the group’s leadership in legislative affairs and retirement advocacy.

The next meeting is noon Nov. 20 at the Pataha Flour Mill, 50 Hutchens Hill Road, in Pomeroy.

— Submitted by Nick Fiore

Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter

President Terry Whipple opened the group’s Oct. 10 meeting with a devotional reading.

Officer reports were given. Treasurer Julie Snider also reported the club’s $1,000 scholarship to Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston has been received by the Education Division but the recipient’s name is unknown. Whipple plans to contact LCSC about this so the group can ask the student to attend a future meeting.

The following committee chairpersons for the 2024-25 year are:

Altruistic: Nancy Benson; Correspondence: Whipple; Courtesy: Cottie Hood; Membership: Karen Kucera; and World Understanding: Johnette Moore and Jill Roberts.