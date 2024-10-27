Club Notes

Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
Karen Lehfeldt presided over the group’s Oct. 12 meeting in the Lewiston City Library. Eight members and one guest were present.
Russ Schaff gave a presentation on “Family Tree Maker.”
A nomination committee was formed and elections are planned during the November meeting.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and Daughters of the American Revolution will discuss their organization.
— Submitted by Sue Gehrke
Retired Public Employees Council, Chapter 39 Asotin Garfield
Members met Oct. 16 at Station 3 in Clarkston, a last-minute change of venue. They held a discussion about possible sites where monthly meetings might be held. Nick Fiore will investigate the choices that were put forth.
Phyllis Cannon gave the treasurer’s report.
Fiore gave a report of what took place during the Sept. 24-26 biennial state convention in Wenatchee. He highlighted the organization’s achievements over the last two years. These included receiving the 2023 Mother Jones Group Award for a multifaceted campaign to preserve the Uniform Medical Plan Classic Medicare and improve stakeholder engagement by the Health Care Authority. It was the first time in the history of this award that it was earned by retiree organizations, the Retired Public Employees Council and Public Employees Benefit Board. The group also garnered the 2023 Advocate of the Year Award from the Washington Education Association for leadership of the Public Employees Benefit Board Stakeholders Medicare Coalition and the effects that have resulted with the Health Care Authority, and earned the 2023 Senior Champion Award from the Washington Alliance for Retired Americans for the group’s leadership in legislative affairs and retirement advocacy.
The next meeting is noon Nov. 20 at the Pataha Flour Mill, 50 Hutchens Hill Road, in Pomeroy.
— Submitted by Nick Fiore
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
President Terry Whipple opened the group’s Oct. 10 meeting with a devotional reading.
Officer reports were given. Treasurer Julie Snider also reported the club’s $1,000 scholarship to Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston has been received by the Education Division but the recipient’s name is unknown. Whipple plans to contact LCSC about this so the group can ask the student to attend a future meeting.
The following committee chairpersons for the 2024-25 year are:
Altruistic: Nancy Benson; Correspondence: Whipple; Courtesy: Cottie Hood; Membership: Karen Kucera; and World Understanding: Johnette Moore and Jill Roberts.
Roberts thanked those members who brought Idaho-related gifts to be sent to the group’s ADK International Teacher Education awardee, Meri Kadagidze. Roberts announced the theme for next month’s gift to Kadagidze will be U.S. Thanksgiving-related.
Whipple announced regional ADK chapters were invited to join together Saturday, Oct. 26, in Reardon, Wash., to celebrate Founders’ Day.
Benson reported on her tour of the L-C Youth Resource Center and members were receptive to finding ways to support the center as well as supporting the other two agencies that Benson reported on: Willow Center and Family Promise. Benson also announced an event to benefit the Northwest Children’s Home in Lewiston. “Coffee for the Kids” will be held at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4.
Hood reported on her tour of the Lewiston School District’s “Hub,” which is housed at the old Lewiston High School and makes free resources such as school supplies, clothing, toiletries and a food pantry are available for students and families. Volunteers are needed.
Whipple recognized Snider for her years of service as the group’s treasurer. Snider is resigning at the end of October. Whipple also thanked members who brought towels and washcloths for the Salvation Army public shower facility.
The program centered on the history of Xi Chapter and Phyllis Laird provided detailed historical information about the founding. Laird is the only one living of the group’s 14 charter members.
Whipple, the meeting host, provided table decorations and a large gift basket. Benson, Snider and Joyce Roberts were gift winners.
The next meeting is Nov. 14 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Cottie Hood
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Patti Mann was toastmaster for the group’s Oct. 17 meeting.
David Carringer was chosen better speaker with his speech titled “A Tall Tale from a Short Fella.”
Chance Brumley was table topic master and Vic Racicot was named best table topic speaker by talking about cats.
Racicot was the general evaluator was Vic Racicot and Kent Barnett was named better evaluator.
Bruce Neu was grammarian and the word of the day was “phatic.”
David Core, District 9 officer, visited the club’s meeting.
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson