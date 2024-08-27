Club Notes

Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club

Members met each Wednesday in October, excluding Oct. 9, for their regular weekly games at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center. Scott Cardell and Pete Pluhta, both of Pullman, won each weekly game that month.

— Submitted by Karen Eveland

Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club

President Barry Pemberton presided over the group’s Oct. 23 meeting with nine members attending.

Officer reports were given and treasurer Linn Pemberton reviewed the donations list from last year and asked members to consider if the want any changes this budget year. Several organizations were discussed. Jeannie Laws, Cheryl Fleming and Fred Schmidt will bring information to the next meeting when a decision is made.

Laws, secretary, asked members to provide her with all the hours they’ve spent this month helping with eyesight and hearing screening of Lewiston elementary students.

Members heard a report about the school screenings and were told all Lewiston district screenings are done.

Barry and Linn Pemberton and Sam Poleson recently visited the Troy Lions Club.

Barry Pemberton reported Laws and Jeanne Poxleitner recently packaged six boxes of recycled eyeglasses — a total of 1,765 pairs — and one box of soft cases. The Pembertons will take these to a Lions coordinator in Spokane for further transfer to the Lions Northwest Recycling Center.

Laws asked if any members were interested in bell ringing for the Salvation Army in November and December and times and days were discussed. Several members volunteered and Laws will have dates and times to choose from at the next meeting.