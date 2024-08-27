Sections
The ScoopNovember 10, 2024

Club Notes

Lewiston Tribune

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Bruce Neu was toastmaster for the group’s Oct. 31 meeting.

Nick Woods was chosen better speaker with his speech titled, “Short but Sweet.”

Using a Halloween theme, Pete Gertonson was table topic master. David Carringer was best table topic speaker.

Tom Eier was general evaluator and grammarian, and the word of the day was “penchant.” Chance Brumley was chosen better evaluator.

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

