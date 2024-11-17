Sections
The ScoopNovember 17, 2024

Club Notes

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

David Carringer was toastmaster for the group’s Nov. 7 meeting.

Tom Eier was chosen as better speaker with his speech titled, “Trump on the Brink.”

Chance Brumley was table topic master and Jeremy Stevens, a visitor to the club, was named best table topic speaker.

Kent Barnett was general evaluator and also was chosen better evaluator. Bruce Neu was grammarian and the word of the day was “grift.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyeterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

Tsceminicum Club

There were 30 members of the Lewiston’s club attending the group’s Nov. 9 meeting at Congressional-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. Pat Chase, Margaret Duncan, Kelly Kennaly and Deanna Stewart were co-hosts for the meeting.

President Betty Kendrick presided over the meeting and began by welcoming new members Shelly DeAtley and Heather Van Mullem.

Secretary’s minutes and treasurer’s reports were given.

Lynn Johnson and Darcie Riedner reported both the Lewiston City Library and Asotin County Library are participating in the Everybody Reads program activities.

Members were updated on the club’s continuing effort to collect cash donations and household items to benefit the YWCA temporary housing units in Lewiston. The items being collected include things needed for bedding, bath and kitchen. Vice President Amy Canfield also reminded members that donations of snacks and personal care items for the LC Valley Youth Resource Center will be collected throughout the program year and may be brought to any future meetings. She will then deliver the donations to the center.

Program Committee chairperson Victoria Scalise reported planning for the club’s annual Christmas Tea continues for the Dec. 14 event planned for 1 p.m. at the Lewiston home of Sharon Taylor. Members of the Program Committee will be co-hosts.

Continuing a yearslong tradition, donations to benefit the Community Action Food Bank will be collected at the tea.

Before the club’s business meeting, Port of Lewiston general manager Scott Corbitt presented a program describing the port’s impact and importance for the city of Lewiston and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

— Submitted by Darcie Riedner

