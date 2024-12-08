Club Notes

Retired Public Employees Council, Chapter 39

Members of this Asotin/Garfield group met at noon Nov. 20 at the Pataha Flour Mill in Pomeroy.

Phyllis Cannon read the previous meeting’s minutes and gave the treasurer’s report, and Nick Fiore gave the president’s update.

He first provided attendees with a detailed update of the current situation about the cost-of-living raise becoming permanent for those in Pension Plan One and that the Washington Legislature will be working on this bill in January. Members are asked to lobby their legislative representatives for passage of the bill.

He then reminded attendees about health insurance open enrollment and noted the council’s website is rpecwa.org.

The chapter’s annual raffle winners were chosen at the meeting and Steve Lee and Nick Fiore were announced as winners of the $25 Rosauers gift cards.

Phyllis Cannon reminded members food donations will be collected at the next meeting, at noon Dec. 18 at Mama K’s in Clarkston. This year’s donations will be sent to the Pomeroy Food Bank. She also noted members will have a chance to exchange gifts in a lunch time grab bag with a gift spending limit of $10. Lunch will be provided at the meeting.

— Submitted by Nick Fiore

Twin River Genealogy Society

Members met Nov. 2 at the Lewiston City Library.