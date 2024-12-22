Club Notes

Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter

President Terry Whipple began the group’s Dec. 12 meeting by thanking the primary host, Rona Meske, who welcomed nine chapter members into her home which was adorned with Christmas decorations. Nancy Benson and Cottie Hood were co-hosts for the event.

Meske, the chapter’s chaplain, gave a devotional prayer and then explained the high tea she had prepared. The menu included cranberry shivers, lavender and ginger scones, cranberry blood-orange tea, shrimp tartlets, chicken salad on romaine lettuce and salmon dill planks. Dessert was coconut igloos and pots de crème au chocolat served with vanilla almond tea.

Following the tea, members explained the background of their given first names.

Vice President Benson thanked the group for their donations of Christmas gifts for 12 teenagers who are supported by the LC Valley Youth Resource Center. Jill Roberts thanked members for their contributions of Christmas decorations which she will be mailing to Meri Kadagidze, the ADK International Teacher awardee, who is pursuing graduate work at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Hood read communications from Michelle King, president of the LCVYR Center, concerning a planned vote Monday by the Lewiston City Council.

The next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston.

— Submitted by Cottie Hood

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Vic Racicot was toastmaster for the group’s Dec. 5 meeting.

Chance Brumley was chosen as the better speaker with his speech titled, “Leadership 101.”