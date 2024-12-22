Sections
The ScoopDecember 22, 2024

Club Notes

Members of the Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa gathered Dec. 12 for their annual holiday tea. Pictured are, clockwise around the table from left, Rona Meske, Betty Goetzinger, Phyllis Laird, Julie Snider, Terry Whipple, Cottie Hood, Nancy Benson, Johnette Moore, Jill Roberts and Karen Kucera.
Members of the Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa gathered Dec. 12 for their annual holiday tea. Pictured are, clockwise around the table from left, Rona Meske, Betty Goetzinger, Phyllis Laird, Julie Snider, Terry Whipple, Cottie Hood, Nancy Benson, Johnette Moore, Jill Roberts and Karen Kucera.Courtesy Xi Chapter

Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter

President Terry Whipple began the group’s Dec. 12 meeting by thanking the primary host, Rona Meske, who welcomed nine chapter members into her home which was adorned with Christmas decorations. Nancy Benson and Cottie Hood were co-hosts for the event.

Meske, the chapter’s chaplain, gave a devotional prayer and then explained the high tea she had prepared. The menu included cranberry shivers, lavender and ginger scones, cranberry blood-orange tea, shrimp tartlets, chicken salad on romaine lettuce and salmon dill planks. Dessert was coconut igloos and pots de crème au chocolat served with vanilla almond tea.

Following the tea, members explained the background of their given first names.

Vice President Benson thanked the group for their donations of Christmas gifts for 12 teenagers who are supported by the LC Valley Youth Resource Center. Jill Roberts thanked members for their contributions of Christmas decorations which she will be mailing to Meri Kadagidze, the ADK International Teacher awardee, who is pursuing graduate work at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Hood read communications from Michelle King, president of the LCVYR Center, concerning a planned vote Monday by the Lewiston City Council.

The next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston.

— Submitted by Cottie Hood

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Vic Racicot was toastmaster for the group’s Dec. 5 meeting.

Chance Brumley was chosen as the better speaker with his speech titled, “Leadership 101.”

David Carringer was table topic master and Kent Barnett was chosen best table topic speaker. Lolanni Burke was named better evaluator.

Tom Eier served as timer/grammarian and the word of the day was “opulent.”

Members met again Dec. 12 with Brumley as toastmaster.

Pete Gertonson was chosen as the better speaker was with his speech titled, “Tribute to a Friend.”

Nick Woods was table topic master and Eier was named best table topic speaker. Carringer was chosen as the better evaluator. Barnett served as grammarian and the word of the day was “impact or effect.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

Tsceminicum Club

Members gathered Dec. 14 at the Lewiston home of Sharon Taylor for their annual Christmas tea. The club’s Program Committee, chaired by Victoria Scalise, planned and co-hosted the event and 27 members attended the festivities.

Donations to support the Community Action Agency Food Bank were collected at the tea and 70 pounds of food and personal care items were donated along, with $825 in monetary contributions.

The next meeting will be Jan. 11 at the Lewiston City Library with Helen LeBoeuf, Linda Scott and Tina Taylor as hosts. Hy’D Andrews of the Idaho Food Bank will give the program at the meeting.

— Submitted by Darcie Riedner

