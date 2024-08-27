Sections
The ScoopOctober 13, 2024

Club Notes

Twin Rivers Toastmasters

Mark Havens headed the group’s Oct. 1 meeting as toastmaster.

Doug Crook was the sole speaker and Elizabeth Braker evaluated him.

Lindsay Hudson served as general evaluator, Bruce Neu was table topics master and David Core, area director, was timer.

— Submitted by Bruce Neu

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

David Carringer headed the group’s Oct. 3 meeting as toastmaster.

Kent Barnett was voted better speaker. Tom Eier evaluated him and he was voted better evaluator.

Victor Racicot was named best table topics speaker and he also evaluated Chance Brumley’s speech.

Bruce Neu served as general evaluator, Savannah Carringer served as table topics master, Patti Mann was grammarian and Lalonni Burke was timer.

— Submitted by Bruce Neu

Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club

Tim Rivers, the club’s vice president, presided over the group’s Sept. 25 meeting with seven members in attendance.

Secretary Jean Long reported about a donation to the club and thank you notes were sent. Rivers reminded members about the final parking event Sept. 28. Ashley Walker passed around a signup sheet for members’ help with school screenings.

Jeanne Poxleitner asked about having a Make-a-Wish representative speak at a meeting because at the Lions Club district meeting in April she spoke with a representative who said there are no chapters or volunteers in the Lewiston-Clarkston area and she would like to talk to the club about the possibility of getting some volunteers. Members agreed the club should try to get this speaker scheduled.

Walker shared that she has started a school nurse group, School Nurses of Idaho, within our health district and asked if the club would be interested in supporting those schools by doing screenings within Nez Perce, Latah, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties. Members agreed to this. Jeanne Long noted not all those counties have Lions Clubs, so the nurses may have to get volunteers from the community.

A sympathy card was passed around for a member who recently lost a sister.

— Submitted by Barry Pemberton

