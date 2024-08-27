Co-parents can learn to put the children first on Halloween

Q. Halloween is always a problem. I want the kids to be with me and their dad wants them to be with him. I keep trying to tell him that the kids want to trick-or-treat with their friends, not in a neighborhood 30 minutes away, but he says they have friends near him, too. It’s so frustrating. Their dad never listens to me. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Your point is well-taken. The kids probably do want to trick-or-treat with their friends, but are you sure Dad does not also have a point? Your comment, “He never listens to me” could be his battle cry as well. Using a good ex-etiquette approach, let’s take a look where there might be a compromise, which is Good Ex-etiquette for Parents Rule No. 10.

When there is a holiday like this, the school or the community often has a get-together in the neighborhood that does not fall on Halloween night, but the weekend prior. Would it be possible to assign Halloween to one parent each year while the other parent has the children the Friday or Saturday before Halloween (the night on which the festivities fall) so they can attend the community festivities near that parent’s home?

This is the sort of idea collaborative co-parents consider when looking for solutions. They try to be equitable. They try to stay fair, and if they have to give up one evening so that their children’s holiday is not ruined, they make the compensation.

There is another alternative — go trick-or-treating together. Granted, some divorced parents might cringe at the thought of trick-or-treating with their ex, but that ex is also their child’s mother or father, and the children would probably be ecstatic if their parents could put their issues aside and have some fun collecting tricks or treats for an hour or two.