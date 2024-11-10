Constant requests for reviews rate one star

Does anyone remember when you made a purchase, went to a doctor or took your car in for a repair and weren’t asked for a review? We are in the throes of review mania.

I recently visited a new dentist. Two hours after I left his office, a text arrived asking for a review. I hesitated. What if I inadvertently posted something he took the wrong way? I could be looking at a root canal.

Plus, how do you review a dentist you’ve been to one time? The best I could think of was: “Nice guy and the waiting room didn’t smell like fluoride.” I didn’t leave a review.

A month later the dentist sent me a birthday card. I felt so terrible for not leaving a review that I began grinding my teeth at night. It could have been a plot.

Every time I get the oil changed in the car, I’m asked for a review.

How can I review an oil change? I can’t see the fellow working. He’s down in a pit and I’m in a waiting area. I usually hear some rattling, but for all I know he is just banging tools against the underbody. I’ll leave a review after another 5,000 miles.

After a medical procedure that required sedation, I was asked to review my experience. How could I review the experience when I was unconscious?

Every bank, credit company, home and auto insurance rep we talk to on the phone wants us to hang on for a brief survey.

So many review opportunities, so little time.