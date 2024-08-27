University of Idaho student Linnea Erickson looks through the Department of Theatre Arts Halloween costume sale Thursday on campus in Moscow.

University of Idaho student Linnea Erickson looks through the Department of Theatre Arts Halloween costume sale Thursday on campus in Moscow. Funds from the sale of these pieces, which are overflow items from the departments costume shop, go toward future travel for the UI United States Institute for Theatre Technology student chapter. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News