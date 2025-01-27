FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cougars give Thompson ultimate tribute

This story was originally published Jan. 19, 2020, after NBA star Klay Thompson had his jersey retired during a Washington State men's basketball game at Pullman. Thompson played his first 13 years with the Golden State Warriors and is now in his first season with the Dallas Mavericks.

PULLMAN — It’ll be an image forever etched in the collective memory of the Washington State faithful — Klay Thompson kneeling on the Beasley Coliseum hardwood, his No. 1 painted on a massive crimson banner to his right and his lips planted on Friel Court’s crimson logo.

“I’m so grateful for where basketball’s taken me. It’s taken me to China, Brazil, New Zealand, Spain, around the world,” said Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star, three-time world champion as a deft-shooting Golden State Warrior and a 2016 Olympic gold medalist. “But there’s nowhere like Pullman.

“I love you guys. Go Cougs.”

Thompson, WSU’s most celebrated alumnus (2008-11), had his uniform retired during halftime of his program’s eventual 89-76 win against Oregon State on Saturday. He joins Steve Puidokas (1973-77) as the only Coug men’s basketball players to have their numbers hang near the ceiling.

“Can’t believe that’s going to hang there forever,” he said.

Surrounded by relatives and friends, Thompson was energetic and emotional throughout the afternoon. He goaded the crowd of 10,380, which did its best to please him. Ironically, it was WSU’s largest draw since Thompson’s junior (and final) season, and the lot of attendees were donning Thompson memorabilia.

From the sideline, he provided fuel for his Cougars, whom he tirelessly cheered on after any positive possession. He appeared a die-hard fan in his support, sported a crimson and gray suit, and after the game, he took time to sign autographs for dozens of spectators.

“Being a Coug means you’re family,” Thompson said during a halftime news conference. “When I go worldwide and I hear ‘Go Cougs,’ it’s an immediate connection. The community here, the college experience, it’s rare to get.… Being a Coug is family, it’s loyalty, it’s friendship, it’s just having your brother or sister’s backs.”

During an impassioned speech at intermission, he thanked just about everyone he could think of, most of whom made the trip to the Palouse. He talked of his family, coaches, teammates, the “beautiful wheat fields” and former WSU boss Tony Bennett’s “vision” for the now-6-foot-7 guard who always takes the tougher defensive assignments.

He spoke on his initial visit to Pullman, during which he met with the 2007-08 Sweet 16 team, “a brotherhood,” he called it.

“When I saw that team, I wanted to be a part of that,” he said. “I saw what they did for the city, I saw the love they got from everyone.”

Thompson choked up a little, and said he gets “chills” in the arena because it reminds him of his late grandfather, Jerry, who passed away in 2017.

“Not a bigger fan,” Thompson said. “He’d be sitting 12 rows up. There wasn’t a ref he ever liked, there wasn’t a team he ever liked. That man would go toe-to-toe with anybody if it came to his grandson.

“I know my dad played in the league, but everyone always asks me where my competitive fire came from. It definitely came from my grandfather.”

Looking on a few steps away were Thompson’s parents, Mychal — a former second overall NBA draft pick in 1978 — and Julie. Brother Mychel stood beside them, as did Thompson’s girlfriend, actress Laura Harrier.

Fellow Warriors guard Stephen Curry, not a fan of the cold, attended on behalf of his longtime Splash Brother. Golden State executive (and Thompson’s former teammate) Zaza Pachulia, and Warriors owner Joe Lacob were also there. The Coliseum went loony upon their arrival.