Court date moved for man charged with murder

A hearing scheduled for a man charged with first-degree murder has been changed.
Joseph S. Nesbitt, 38, of Lewiston, was scheduled to appear Tuesday but he was medically unavailable. The initial appearance hearing was rescheduled for Wednesday, but was reset again to 1:30 p.m. Friday by Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds, according to court documents.
A custody order signed by Olds stated that Nesbitt was hospitalized. It also ordered for Nesbitt to be held without bond. An arrest warrant for Nesbitt that was returned Sunday had a $1 million bond, according to court documents.
Nesbitt has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Jessica R. Dalton. Nesbitt also suffered from a gunshot wound to his head when he was taken into custody Feb. 4.
Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune reports