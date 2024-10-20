PHOTOS: Dance, fellowship and fun

The three-day Hiitem’waq’iswit Dance for Life powwow at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge at Lewiston brought together performers from all over
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dancers and leaders shake hands after a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life Powwows Saturday events at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena in Lewiston last weekend.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dancers move to the beat of drums during a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life Powwow�s Saturday events at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena in Lewiston last weekend.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Veterans were honored for their service and recognized for taking part in the Grand Entry Saturday. ,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Sharpshooter Singers, the host drum group for the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life Powwow, begin playing for a Grand Entry last Saturday in Lewiston.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dancers fill the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena for a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life Powwows Saturday events in Lewiston last weekend.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM