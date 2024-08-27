PHOTOS: Decision 2024

People from all across the region exercised their right to vote on Election Day
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A voter holds their completed ballot up to give the poll worker a little shade from the direct sunlight streaming through the windows Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Voters walk by a stage set for a production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” to reach their polling booths set up at the Viola Community Center Tuesday in Viola.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A voter waits in line to receiver a ballot Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM