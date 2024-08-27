Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopOctober 13, 2024

PHOTOS: Diving into Halloween

Washington State University’s annual AquaPatch lets students choose a pumpkin from among a bunch of floating gourds

Pumpkins float in the pool of the Washington State University Student Recreation Center pool Wednesday in Pullman.,
Pumpkins float in the pool of the Washington State University Student Recreation Center pool Wednesday in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
First year Washington State University students Abby Toro, left, and Dulcea Ventura laugh as they pull pumpkins from the AquaPatch at the WSU Student Recreation Center Wednesday in Pullman. Around 200 pumpkins were available for picking at the pool.,
First year Washington State University students Abby Toro, left, and Dulcea Ventura laugh as they pull pumpkins from the AquaPatch at the WSU Student Recreation Center Wednesday in Pullman. Around 200 pumpkins were available for picking at the pool.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Iris Carpenter, a freshman at Washington State University, paints along the carved edges of a design on a pumpkin Wednesday in the lounge of the WSU Student Recreation Center in Pullman. Students were welcome to carve and decorate their pumpkins after picking from the AquaPatch.,
Iris Carpenter, a freshman at Washington State University, paints along the carved edges of a design on a pumpkin Wednesday in the lounge of the WSU Student Recreation Center in Pullman. Students were welcome to carve and decorate their pumpkins after picking from the AquaPatch.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
First year Abby Toro is handed a pumpkin by lifeguard and sophomore Elaina Peloquin, right, from the AquaPatch at the WSU Student Recreation Center Wednesday in Pullman.,
First year Abby Toro is handed a pumpkin by lifeguard and sophomore Elaina Peloquin, right, from the AquaPatch at the WSU Student Recreation Center Wednesday in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
First year Washington State University veterinary medicine students Maki Small, left, Alyssa Chun, center, and LorRinda Richardson spot pumpkins to compare against the ones they pulled from the AquaPatch at the WSU Student Recreation Center Wednesday in Pullman.,
First year Washington State University veterinary medicine students Maki Small, left, Alyssa Chun, center, and LorRinda Richardson spot pumpkins to compare against the ones they pulled from the AquaPatch at the WSU Student Recreation Center Wednesday in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
The ScoopOct. 13
Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
Consider the ‘minor bulbs’ for your garden
The ScoopOct. 13
Consider the ‘minor bulbs’ for your garden
Proposed railcar to Vegas may bring a swankier way to travel
The ScoopOct. 13
Proposed railcar to Vegas may bring a swankier way to travel
The court wants you to raise your own kids
The ScoopOct. 13
The court wants you to raise your own kids
The ScoopOct. 13
Top Ten
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
The ScoopOct. 6
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
The ScoopOct. 6
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
The ScoopOct. 6
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy