PHOTOS: Diving into Halloween

Pumpkins float in the pool of the Washington State University Student Recreation Center pool Wednesday in Pullman., Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

First year Washington State University students Abby Toro, left, and Dulcea Ventura laugh as they pull pumpkins from the AquaPatch at the WSU Student Recreation Center Wednesday in Pullman. Around 200 pumpkins were available for picking at the pool., Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Iris Carpenter, a freshman at Washington State University, paints along the carved edges of a design on a pumpkin Wednesday in the lounge of the WSU Student Recreation Center in Pullman. Students were welcome to carve and decorate their pumpkins after picking from the AquaPatch., Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

First year Abby Toro is handed a pumpkin by lifeguard and sophomore Elaina Peloquin, right, from the AquaPatch at the WSU Student Recreation Center Wednesday in Pullman., Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News