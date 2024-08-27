Dockworkers prepare to begin strike

PHILADELPHIA — With a strike deadline looming just after midnight today, the union for 45,000 dockworkers appeared poised to walk picket lines at East and Gulf coast ports even though progress was reported in negotiations ahead of a major work stoppage.

As midnight approached at the port of Philadelphia, just over a dozen workers gathered outside and two rental trucks arrived with picket signs that read “Fight automation, save jobs, ILA demands” and “Automation hurts families. ILA stands for job protections.”

In a statement earlier Monday, the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents 36 ports from Maine to Texas, said that both sides have moved from their previous positions. The alliance said it also asked the union to extend the current contract.

A strike could silence ports that handle about half the ship cargo coming in and going out of the U.S.

The International Longshoremen’s Association did not immediately return messages late Monday.

“We are hopeful that this could allow us to fully resume collective bargaining around the other outstanding issues in an effort to reach an agreement,” the alliance statement said.

The Alliance said its latest offer would increases wages by nearly 50% over the six-year contract, and triple employer contributions to retirement plans. The offer also would strengthen health care options and keep current language that limits automation.

The union has demanded 77% pay raises over six years to help deal with inflation. Many of the ILA workers can make over $200,000 per year, but the union says they must work large amounts of overtime to reach that figure.

The two sides had not held formal negotiations since June, and a strike appeared imminent. In a statement Monday morning, the union said the ports had refused its demands for a fair contract and the alliance seemed intent on a strike. The alliance has said it was willing to bargain.

A work stoppage would significantly snarl the nation’s supply chain, potentially leading to higher prices and delays in goods reaching households and businesses if it drags on for weeks.

If drawn out, the strike would force businesses to pay shippers for delays and cause some goods to arrive late for peak holiday shopping season — potentially impacting delivery of anything from toys or artificial Christmas trees, to cars, coffee and fruit.