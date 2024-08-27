Sections
BusinessJanuary 26, 2025

Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center

Biz Bits

Elaine Williams
Emily Barnes
Emily Barnes
Carson Barnes
Carson Barnes
Brandy Thompson
Brandy Thompson

MOSCOW – Dr. Emily Barnes and Dr. Carson Barnes, two physicians who are married, have joined Gritman Medical Center.

A primary care and obstetrics physician, Dr. Emily Barnes sees patients at all stages of their lives, including children, pregnant moms and seniors with more complicated health issues.

A graduate of the University of Chicago medical school, she came to Idaho as part of the Boise-based Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.

Like his wife, Dr. Carson Barnes most recently practiced at the Boise-based Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. A graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina and a primary care provider, he sees children, adults and seniors.

Both of the Barneses practice at Gritman Moscow Family Medicine Downtown Clinic at 623 S. Main St. and are accepting new patients. Additional information is available by calling (208) 882-2011.

Besides the two doctors, Brandy Thompson, a nurse practitioner, has joined Gritman’s Kendrick Family Medicine clinic at 606 Main St. She most recently practiced at Catalyst Medical Group in Lewiston.

Thompson is accepting new patients. Additional information is available by calling (208) 289-3841.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

