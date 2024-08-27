Fall is a perfect time to plant a tree

If you’ve been pining to plant a tree, now is a great time.

The season’s cooling temperatures and still-warm soil mean less stress on newly planted trees, which allows them to direct more energy into growing strong roots rather than struggling to survive the heat and drought often seen in summer. And, because the trees are preparing for dormancy, that energy doesn’t have to be shared with root and flower growth.

Since planting a tree is a long-term investment, it’s important to get it right, and that will require a bit of research.

For starters, choose the right tree. Yes, this means selecting a tree that will make you happy, but it also means taking your hardiness zone, soil type, sunlight exposure and natural moisture levels into consideration.

The tree’s mature size is important, too, lest it grow into overhead electrical wires, eaves or other overhangs, or its roots grow to interfere with underground utilities.

When digging a hole, make it twice as wide as the tree’s root ball and exactly as deep. Then remove the tree from its container and place it in the center of the hole, taking care to support it under its roots rather than holding it by the trunk.

Evaluate its depth. It should land level with the ground around it so that when planted, all the roots are covered with soil, but the flare where the bottom of the trunk attaches to them is not. If the top of the root ball is too high, remove the tree and dig the hole deeper; if it’s too low, add more soil to the bottom of the hole, tamp it firmly and check again.