Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesOctober 18, 2024

FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources

Georouting seen as boon to getting aid to suicidal persons CDC releases survey that suggests plungein teenage smoking

CQ-Roll Call
Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cellphone carriers will be required to use georouting to connect callers to the 988 call center closest to the caller’s physical location, a change intended to streamline connections to local resources and broaden services.

“If we get more people connected to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to resources that are local, we can help more people with more meaningful assistance in more places,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said before the vote Thursday. “Georouting means that those responding to 988 inquiries have a lot more knowledge of local resources and local events.”

The requirements would take effect 30 days from the effective date of the rule for wireless providers and 24 months afterward for smaller, non-nationwide providers.

“The 988 Lifeline represents a portal to community resources that can help a person both navigate an immediate crisis and find ongoing care,” said Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. “Georouting will make that easier for everyone involved.”

The 3-digit lifeline number rolled out in July 2022 and typically connects callers to a center based on their three-digit area code. But many individuals use a mobile number whose area code does not match where they currently live.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Two major carriers, Verizon and T-Mobile, voluntarily began the process last month to route calls based on location. Those carriers make up about half of all wireless calls to 988, according to the FCC. A third carrier, AT&T, said they will also begin the process soon.

The FCC is also proposing that carriers use georouting to connect people who text 988 to local call centers and solicit input on how to do that.

“Texting technology is different and presents special challenges because texts contain unique information and move along a different pathway than traditional phone calls,” Rosenworcel said.

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, please call the toll-free, 24-hour 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 to connect to a trained counselor.

___

©2024 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Advertisement
Related
StoriesOct. 18
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18
Man seriously injured in head-on collision in Wawawai Canyon
Related
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Joe Rogan could host Trump, Harris days before election
StoriesOct. 16
Joe Rogan could host Trump, Harris days before election
U.S.: Israel must boost humanitarian aid into Gaza
StoriesOct. 16
U.S.: Israel must boost humanitarian aid into Gaza
Missed the northern lights?
StoriesOct. 16
Missed the northern lights?
Dockworkers prepare to begin strike
StoriesOct. 1
Dockworkers prepare to begin strike
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy