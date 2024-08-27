February birthdays

Eleanor is a member of the Lewiston Eagles Club. Her hobbies are baking for her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She used to bake goodies for the Eagles functions and the Special Olympics. She has also made many quilts for the family. Today, she still bakes and cooks for Tom and herself.

She can be found sewing, playing cards, watching grandchildren sporting events and playing at the casino. Happy birthday, Mom.

To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Dallas Marshall at dmarshall@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2232. March birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 15.