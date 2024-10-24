UPDATE AT 4:59 P.M.:

Asotin County Fire District crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 2:40 p.m. at a trailer park on the 1600 block of 13th Street in Clarkston. One manufactured home was fully engulfed when crews arrived, but the flames were spreading.

As the fire leaped, a small pickup truck was destroyed, along with a neighboring trailer. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin.

Two people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but their names have not been released.

The fires were fully extinguished by late afternoon, Hardin said.

Mutual automatic aid crews from Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin also responded to battle the structure fires. Firefighters from the various agencies were on the scene for approximately two hours, and smoke was visible throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

The two manufactured homes and the pickup appear to be a total loss, officials said Thursday. No damage amount has been estimated.