Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 24, 2024

UPDATE AT 4:59 P.M.: Two mobile homes, one pickup destroyed in Clarkston fire Thursday afternoon (WITH VIDEO)

Two people taken to hospital

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

UPDATE AT 4:59 P.M.:

Asotin County Fire District crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 2:40 p.m. at a trailer park on the 1600 block of 13th Street in Clarkston. One manufactured home was fully engulfed when crews arrived, but the flames were spreading.

As the fire leaped, a small pickup truck was destroyed, along with a neighboring trailer. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin.

Two people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but their names have not been released.

The fires were fully extinguished by late afternoon, Hardin said.

Mutual automatic aid crews from Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin also responded to battle the structure fires. Firefighters from the various agencies were on the scene for approximately two hours, and smoke was visible throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

The two manufactured homes and the pickup appear to be a total loss, officials said Thursday. No damage amount has been estimated.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters from Clarkston, Asotin County, and Lewiston are responding to a structure fire behind Snap Fitness on 1620 13th Street in Clarkston.

Two trailers are involved — both appear heavily damaged.

Fire crews have the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

13th Street is currently blocked off, with closures right before Snap Fitness.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 24
Pomeroy woman pleads not guilty to stealing cats
Local NewsOct. 24
Whitman County receives two state grants for park facilities...
Local NewsOct. 24
Records
Local NewsOct. 24
Environmental group calls for fossil fuel divestment at Wash...
Related
Shepherd likes his reelection odds
Local NewsOct. 24
Shepherd likes his reelection odds
Two political neophytes vie for District 7A seat
Local NewsOct. 24
Two political neophytes vie for District 7A seat
Three vie for Latah County sheriff
Local NewsOct. 24
Three vie for Latah County sheriff
Idaho task force tackles DEI compliance
Local NewsOct. 24
Idaho task force tackles DEI compliance
Local leaders meet for an update on Pullman 2040
Local NewsOct. 24
Local leaders meet for an update on Pullman 2040
Austin fired as Clarkston’s city administrator
Local NewsOct. 23
Austin fired as Clarkston’s city administrator
Panel: New behavioral health plan may need another $100M
Local NewsOct. 23
Panel: New behavioral health plan may need another $100M
Assault in Pullman leads to injuries
Local NewsOct. 23
Assault in Pullman leads to injuries
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy