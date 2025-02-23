Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 23, 2025

Fundraiser created for Pullman firefighter injured in head-on collision

PULLMAN — A GoFundMe has raised nearly $10,000 for a Pullman firefighter who was injured in a semi-truck crash Monday.

Pita Lopez, 23, was driving home to Spokane after finishing a 48-hour shift with the Pullman Fire Department when she was seriously injured in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 195 north of Rosalia.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lopez underwent 10 hours of surgery for life-threatening injuries. She sustained femur fractures, tibia and fibula fractures, internal bleeding, orbital fractures and other injuries in the crash.

The fundraiser’s goal is to garner $20,000 that will help pay for medical and rehabilitation expenses, as well as other costs for Lopez’s recovery.

The public can donate at gofund.me/32ead694.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 23
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual awar...
Local NewsFeb. 23
Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to ne...
Local NewsFeb. 23
Moscow monitoring flood zones
Local NewsFeb. 23
Standing with Ukraine
Related
Camp trailer destroyed by fire in east Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 23
Camp trailer destroyed by fire in east Lewiston
Keeping it local: Happy Day seeks nearby sources of food
Local NewsFeb. 23
Keeping it local: Happy Day seeks nearby sources of food
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Happy Day's plans to keep its food local
Local NewsFeb. 23
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Happy Day's plans to keep its food local
Team Jeff is headed to Italy
Local NewsFeb. 23
Team Jeff is headed to Italy
Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 23
Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston
Police arrest suspect in College Hill murder
Local NewsFeb. 22
Police arrest suspect in College Hill murder
Asotin FFA: It’s more than ag
Local NewsFeb. 22
Asotin FFA: It’s more than ag
Former fed workers say firings will hurt farmers, ranchers
Local NewsFeb. 22
Former fed workers say firings will hurt farmers, ranchers
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy