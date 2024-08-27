Gar-Pal Vikings upset unbeaten foes in state football playoffs

AREA ROUNDUP
WENATCHEE — After a slow start, Garfield-Palouse turned up its offense in the middle quarters to power past previously undefeated Entiat 62-34 in a Washington Class 1B state playoff football game Saturday at the Apple Bowl.
The Vikings scored 54 of their 62 points in the second and third quarters.
Bryce Pfaff passed for 246 yards and four touchdowns and added another touchdown rushing to lead 10th-seeded Garfield-Palouse (6-5) past the favored seventh-seeded Tigers (9-1).
Lane Collier compiled 260 yards of total offense and four scores as a passing and rushing threat.
“We kind of showed some perseverance, which was nice,” Gar-Pal coach Willy Woltering said. “We got punched in the mouth first and responded and counter-punched pretty well. And finished it out just like we were hoping.”
Next up, the Vikings will play Wilbur-Creston-Keller at a time, date and location yet to be announced.
Garfield-Palouse 0 26 28 8—62
Entiat 8 12 14 0—34
Entiat — Ethan Fogelstrom 1 run (Monico Valadez catch from Fogelstrom).
Garfield-Palouse — Macent Rardon 41 run (run failed).
Entiat — Valadez 2 catch from Fogelstrom (pass failed).
Entiat — Valadez 68 catch from Fogelstrom (pass failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Bryce Pfaff 2 run (Kaleb Kelnhofer pass from Pfaff).
Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 41 run (pass failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 61 catch from Pfaff (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Kelnhofer 56 run (Landon Orr catch from Pfaff).
Garfield-Palouse — Rardon 79 catch from Pfaff (Pfaff run).
Entiat — Fogelstrom 4 run (Valadez catch from Fogelstrom).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 17 catch from Pfaff (pass failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Orr 42 catch from Pfaff (pass failed).
Entiat — Noah Fogelstrom 66 catch from Ethan Fogelstrom (pass failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 13 run (Rardon catch from Pfaff).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPost Falls 62, Moscow 45
POST FALLS — The Bears couldn’t overcome slow first quarter in an opening-season loss to the Trojans (1-0).
Moscow (0-1) was paced by Jessa Skinner with 22 points. Jacque Williams added nine points.
“We opened up with some jitters and had to knock the rust off,” Moscow coach Josh Colvin said. “I do think we figured it out and were able to play after that.”
MOSCOW (0-1)
Addison Lassen 1 1-2 3, Mattea Nuhn 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 2 1-2 5, Brooklyn Becker 2 0-0 4, Jessa Skinner 8 6-9 22, Stella Rae 0 0-2 0, Jacque Williams 4 1-2 9, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-17 45.
POST FALLS (1-0)
O. Hollenbeck 2 4-7 9, B. Reese 0 0-0 0, J. Felix 0 5-6 5, K. Johnson 3 0-0 7, A. Tucker 0 3-4 3, M. Mitley 6 1-1 15, K. Walton 9 4-4 23. Totals
Moscow 7 12 13 13—45
Post Falls 24 14 17 7—62
3-point goals — Mitley 2, Hollenbeck, Johnson, Walton.
Lake City 56, Lewiston 22
COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Lewiston was more-than-doubled on the scoreboard by nonleague foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
The Bengals (1-1) were led by Emery McKarcher with seven points, while Macy Murphy headed things up for the victorious Timberwolves with 14.
LEWISTON (1-1)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 1 0-0 3, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 1 1-2 3, Avery Lathen 0 0-0 0, Taylor Holman 1 0-0 3, Paytland Schnell 1 1-2 4, Emery McKarcher 1 4-6 7, Mara Kessinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 6-10 22.
LAKE CITY (1-0)
Macy Murphy 5 2-3 14, Kaelee Kolden 3 0-0 6, Maggie Hiltenbrand 3 1-2 8, Ella Pearson 5 1-2 11, Presley Fagan 2 0-0 6, Sadie Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Courtney Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 4-7 56.
Lewiston 5 3 10 4—22
Lake City 11 26 21 7—56
3-point goals — VanTrease, Holman, Schnell, McKarcher, Murphy 2, Hiltenbrand 2, Fagan 2.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLPullman earns fifth place at State
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Pullman Greyhounds won two matches to clinch fifth place at the Washington 2A state tournament at the Yakima Sundome.
The Hounds beat Banbridge three sets to one (25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16) and then topped Ridgefield in another four-setter (25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24). Pullman concludes its season with a record of 17-8.
Individual statistics were unavailable.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMINGHounds fifth at State; Clarkston’s Graham victorious
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Bree Myers medaled in two events on Saturday to lead the Pullman Greyhounds to a fifth-place team finish as the Washington Class 1A/2A state meet concluded at King County Aquatics Center.
Myers took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 3.50 seconds and sixth in the 100 butterfly with a mark of 1:03.04. Teammate Catalina Donolo was sixth in the 500 freestyle with a 5:39.48 showing, followed by Hallie Mackleit of Clarkston in seventh at 5:49.02.
In a separate adaptive swimming field, Clarkston’s Graycie Graham won the 50 backstroke and freestyle events for a second consecutive year.
The Hounds totaled 160 team points, 156 behind team champion Bainbridge Island. Clarkston took 28th with 18 points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho 66, Southern Utah 53
CEDAR CITY, Utah — After trailing through a tight opening half, the Vandals asserted themselves in the third and fourth quarters for a decisive nonconference victory over Southern Utah.
Jennifer Aadland led Idaho (2-2) in both points (15) and rebounds (eight). Olivia Nelson scored 14 and provided a game-high four assists, and Hope Hassman added another double-digit offensive performance with 11 points while leading the Vandals in steals with three. Former Vandal Sydney Gandy led Southern Utah (0-4) with 12 points.
Idaho was down 33-30 at intermission, but outscored the Thunderbirds by eight points apiece in each quarter thereafter en route to its second consecutive win following two losses to start the season.
Idaho 17 13 16 20—66
Southern Utah 15 18 8 12—53
IDAHO (2-2)
O. Nelson 4-12 5-6 14, A. Bukvic 3-6 2-2 9, H. Hassmann 4-11 2-2 11, J. Aadland 5-11 2-6 15, R. Schweizer 3-5 1-1 7, S. Brans 2-8 0-0 4, M. Curtis 0-1 0-0 0, A. Passos 2-2 0-0 4, E. Uriarte 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 24-59 12-16 66.
SOUTHERN UTAH (0-4)
S. Gandy 4-14 0-0 12, D. Ballena 4-11 2-2 11, J. Brown 1-8 0-0 2, S. Johnston 2-5 0-0 6, A. Uhrich 4-11 1-2 10, K. Doman 0-2 1-2 1, A. Banks 1-3 2-2 4, L. Bull 3-5 1-2 7, S. Chambers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 7-10 53.
3-point goals — Idaho 6-21 (Aadland 2-6, Schweizer 1-1, Bukvic 1-2, Nelson 1-4, Hassmann 1-5), Southern Utah 8-24 (Gandy 4-9, Johnston 2-5, Ballena 1-1, Uhrich 1-6, Bull, 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho 32 (Aadland 8), Southern Utah 33 (Bull 8). Assists — Idaho 14 (Nelson 4), Southern Utah 11 (Johnston, Uhrich, Banks, Bull 2).
LCSC 64, Puget Sound 37
The No. 22 Lewis-Clark State Warriors outscored NCAA Division III opponent Puget Sound 38-10 in the second half to secure a nonconference victory at the P1FCU Activity Center.
LC State (4-0) trailed by one to the Loggers at halftime, but a 15-2 run to start the third quarter turned the tide.
Darian Herring led LC with 14 points and senior Ellie Sander added 11.
Payton Hymas filled the stat sheet with eight points, five steals and five assists. Mataya Green had eight points and eight rebounds.
“Playing back-to-back games is so tough and especially difficult coming off of a match up against the No. 9 team in the nation,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “Mental toughness, energy and discipline gets you wins on the second night. A big congratulations to our tournament MVP, Darian Herring, for dominating in both the games and filling up the stat sheet. What she can do on the court is truly special. Ellie Sander was an all-tournament award recipient and will make impacts both offensively and defensively when she is on the court. Both players were tremendous this week.”
PUGET SOUND (0-3)
Oh 0-6 2-2 2, Cruz 0-11 0-2 0, Skaggs 0-3 0-0 0, Eisenman 2-3 2-2 7, Pohl 5-9 0-0 10, Sefair-Lopez 2-3 0-0 6, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Reardon 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-5 0-0 6, Sake 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 15-50 4-6 37.
LCSC (4-0)
Wilson 2-2 1-2 5, Bargers 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 1-4 0-0 3, Sander 5-12 0-0 11, Byrd 2-6 0-0 5, Nelson 2-2 0-0 6, Brager 1-6 0-0 3, Beardin 0-0 1-2 1, Karlberg 0-4 0-0 0, Green 3-7 2-3 8, Hymas 4-10 0-0 8, Herring 6-11 2-3 14. Totals 26-65 6-10 64.
Puget Sound 13 14 6 4—37
LC State 12 14 15 13—64
3-Point Goals — Puget Sound 3-22 (Sefair-Lopez 2-3, Eisenman 1-2, Cruz 0-9, Oh 0-5, Reardon 0-3), LC State 6-24 (Nelson 2-2, Brager 1-5, Sander 1-4, Byrd 1-3, Wallace 1-2, Karlberg 0-3, Hymas 0-3, Barger 0-1, Green 0-1). Assists — Puget Sound 7 (Skaggs, Thompson 2), LC State 15 (Hymas 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Puget Sound 38 (Pohl 9), LC State 39 (Green 8). Fouls — Puget Sound 14, LC State 11. Attendance — 524.
Texas Tech 56, Washington State 52
LUBBOCK, Texas — Washington State lost a defensive stand off to the unbeaten Texas Tech Lady Raiders.
Eleonora Villa (12 points, three assists) and the similarly-named-but-unrelated Jenna Villa (10) headed up the Cougar offense. A pair of freshmen filled the statsheet as Dayana Mendes scored nine points added seven rebounds, a block and a steal while Alice Dart added eight points and a block for WSU (2-2).
Jasmine Shavers of Texas Tech (4-0) led all scorers with 13 points.
Washington State 12 10 12 18—52
Texas Tech 12 12 7 25—56
WASHINGTON STATE (2-2)
E. Villa 5-13 0-0 12, J. Villa 3-7 1-2 10, A. Tuhina 3-8 0-0 6, A. Covill 1-1 1-2 3, T. Wallack 0-5 2-4 2, D. Mendes 3-7 3-5 9, A. Dart 3-4 2-3 8, C. Abraham 1-2 0-0 2, M. Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, C. Kpetikou 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 9-16 52.
TEXAS TECH (4-0)
J. Shavers 5-13 2-4 13, B. Maupin 5-10 1-3 11, S. Sanogo 4-4 0-0 8, D. Fritz 2-5 1-2 6, J. Wynn 0 1-2 1, L. Johnson 2-5 3-7 7, K. Freelon 1-4 4-6 6, A. Blacklock 1-3 0-0 2, M. Peat 1-2 0-0 2, J. Bristow 0-1 0-0 0, J. Merritt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 12-24 56.
3-point goals — WSU 5-16 (J. Villa 3-4, E. Villa 2-6, Tuhina 0-2, Wallack 0-2, Mendes 0-1, Abraham 0-1), Texas Tech 2-8 (Fritz 1-2, Shavers 1-3, Blacklock 0-1, Maupin 0-2). Rebounds — WSU 33 (Wallack 8), Texas Tech 30 (Shavers 5, Freelon 5). Assists — WSU 7 (E. Villa 3), Texas Tech 9 (Shavers, Johnson 2). Total fouls — WSU 27, Texas Tech 21. Attendance — 4,467.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLMontana Tech 85, LC State 83
BUTTE, Mont. — No. 22 Lewis-Clark State dropped its first game of the year on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Brayden Koch of No. 7 Montana Tech at the Comfort Inn Fall Classic.
Colfax native John Lustig broke a late tie with a free throw with seven seconds remaining to give LC State (4-1) a slight advantage. Lustig tied a career-high in both points (22) and rebounds (10) and had a team-high four assists.
Alton Hamilton was 11-of-14 from the free throw line and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Taden King added 11 points and MaCarhy Morris finished with 10.
“Our guys really battled in another tough road game,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “We’ve got a good group, but we need to take some steps defensively if we’re going to reach our full potential. We had some impressive individual performances but it’s tough to win on the road when you allow the opponent to shoot almost 60 percent from the floor. Excited to see how this group responds as we head into conference play.”
LC STATE (4-0)
Carpenter 2-3 0-0 5, Lustig 9-14 4-7 22, Morris 4-11 2-4 10, Smith 0-0 2-2 2, Hamilton 3-7 11-14 17, Boykins 3-4 2-2 9, King 4-6 0-0 11, Hunt 2-3 0-0 4, Jedlicka 0-4 3-4 3, Nordland 0-0 0-0 0, Salguero 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 24-33 83.
MONTANA TECH (6-0)
Coulanges 4-7 3-5 12, Koch 3-6 1-4 8, Venema 2-3 1-3 5, Okeke 6-8 0-1 12, Diekhans 11-16 1-4 24, Bake 3-6 5-7 12, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Michaud 3-4 0-0 7, Peffer 0-1 0-0 0, Ure 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 34-58 12-26 85.
Halftime — Montana Tech 46-44. 3-Point Goals — LC State 5-15 (King 3-5, Carpenter 1-2, Boykins 1-1, Jedlicka 0-4, Lustig 0-1, Morris 0-1, Hamilton 0-1), Montana Tech 5-12 (Bake 1-3, Coulanges 1-2, Diekhans 1-2, Koch 1-2, Michaud 1-1, Reynolds 0-1, Peffer 0-1). Fouled Out — Ure, Okeke. Rebounds — LC State 37 (Lustig 10), Montana Tech 24 (Okeke 8). Assists — LC State 9 (Lustig 4), Montana Tech 15 (Bake 8). Total Fouls — LC State 24, Montana Tech 23. Attendance 413.
BYU 95, Idaho 71
PROVO — After trailing by three in the first half, Idaho couldn’t keep pace with BYU in the second period in a nonconference loss.
The Vandals (1-3) held an advantage for almost 12 minutes in the first half, going back-and-forth with BYU (4-0) in the opening 20 minutes before heading into the locker room down 41-38. It was a strong shooting effort by Idaho in the first 20 minutes to help hang around with the Big 12 juggernaut, as the Vandals shot 50 percent (14-of-28) from the field and 70 percent (7-of-10) from 3.
Tyler Mrus led the Vandals with 17 points and Julius Mims chipped in 14 points and a team-high six rebounds. BYU’s Richie Saunders had 26 points to lead all scorers.
“These are all opportunities to learn what are strengths are and what are weaknesses are, and how we can get better,” Idaho coach Alex Pribble said. “We are capable — there is a lot of potential in that locker room.”
IDAHO (1-3)
Mims 5-7 3-5 14, Mrus 5-12 3-5 17, Brickner 2-7 1-1 5, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 7, Payne 1-3 0-0 3, Klapper 3-4 0-0 7, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Rose 2-2 0-0 6, Gonzalez 3-8 0-0 7, Steele 1-1 0-0 2, Yearout 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 7-11 71.
BYU (4-0)
Catchings 2-7 3-7 8, Saunders 10-15 2-3 26, Keita 2-3 0-4 4, Demin 5-8 3-3 16, Knell 2-5 2-2 8, Traore 11-12 7-7 29, Baker 1-5 0-0 2, Boskovic 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-1 0-1 0, Mag 0-1 2-3 2, Kozlowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 19-30 95.
Halftime: BYU 41-38. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 12-21 (Mrus 4-8, Rose 2-2, Klapper 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Gonzalez 1-2, Mims 1-2, Payne 1-2, Brickner 0-1), BYU 10-26 (Saunders 4-8, Demin 3-4, Knell 2-4, Catchings 1-5, Crawford 0-1, Baker 0-2, Boskovic 0-2). Rebounds: Idaho 23 (Mims 6), BYU 31 (Traore 9). Assists — Idaho 15 (Anderson 4), BYU 21 (Demin 7). Total Fouls — Idaho 20, BYU 12. A — 16,456 (19,000).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU tops Portland in straight sets
PORTLAND — The Cougars defeated Portland in straight sets in a West Coast Conference match, marking the team’s second straight sweep and fourth this season.
The set scores were 25-19, 25-13 and 25-23.
The Cougars (16-8, 11-4) hit .326 as a team and totaled eight service aces and six blocks. Katy Ryan led the offense with 10 kills as she hit at a .421 clip and had three blocks.
Taryn Vrieling tallied six kills, two aces, a block and six digs, while Sage Brustad recorded nine kills.