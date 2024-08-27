Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns

I have a vivid memory as a child of rows of beautifully scented iris planted in the median strip of the bridge across the Clearwater River at the entrance to Lewiston. Traveling from the still wintry Camas Prairie, it was truly the breath of spring. I’ve loved iris ever since.

Somewhere among the flowers there and in the traffic islands planted with, I think, marigolds and petunia — masses of red and yellow — was a sign saying it was the work of a garden club. Ditto for the rose garden near the north end of the bridge.

Those were the 1950s, when women were a smaller part of the work force and community groups like garden clubs were to be found in most small towns. But roads expanded with the traffic, the iris disappeared and now many garden clubs are fading away.

About the time I retired almost a dozen years ago, Edie Riddle invited me to a wreath-making workshop by her group, the Garden Club for All Seasons. There might have been two dozen women in the shop behind her house, maybe more. It was organized confusion. Bags of greenery scavenged from forests and back yards were dumped onto tables, sorted and trimmed and arranged into miniature bouquets.

At the center of it all, one person made sure there would be a variety of greens around the wreath. Then a second person set it into place on the frame secured to a table, depressed the foot pedal at the end of a long rod and the wires came down tight across each clump of greenery.

It was an assembly line, and at the end of the process were circular shapes of every shade and texture of green dotted with red holly berries.

The almost-complete wreaths then went to another smaller group who screwed hooks into pine cones, attached them with thin wire and gave the whole thing a quick blast of gold spray paint before fastening on a hand-made bow.