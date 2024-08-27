Grief is difficult so grant yourself grace

Q. My husband died recently. We were married for almost 50 years. He was married prior to our life together and he always told me they divorced because she did not want children. We went on to have three wonderful daughters. His passing was expected, but a terrible blow.

I recently received a letter from the funeral home saying that his ex-wife planted a tree in his name. She also wrote me a note acknowledging that “I gave him a life she could not give him” and offered what seemed to be her sincere condolences. I was handling it all fine, but what got me was when I saw her signature. Her last name was the same as mine. He was my husband. I was so incensed I bought five trees in his name.

Now I feel silly. Was all this good ex-etiquette?

A. There are quite a few questions hidden not so subtly in your query, so let’s take them one at a time.

First, planting a tree in the name of a deceased friend or acquaintance is a lovely gesture. It can also be perceived as a way to make peace if there was past animosity. So, yes, that would be good ex-etiquette. I’m not sure the note was necessary, but reading between the lines, I believe she was trying to acknowledge your importance in his life.

It sounds as if your perception was that she was trying to remind you of her importance in his life, but after 50 years together, three children and what sounds like a happy life together, searching the backstory for her motivation seems like a waste of time. It will not bring you the comfort you undoubtedly need after the passing of someone so important.