Harris, Trump scrap for undecided voters

For Donald Trump, the closing 15 days of the presidential campaign will see a frenetic blitz of splashy events and unconventional media appearances designed to reach voters who might not normally tune into politics.

Kamala Harris, for her part, is zeroing in on defending the Democrats’ “Blue Wall” of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, with new targeted messaging aimed at the few remaining persuadable voters who could make or break the 2024 election. She’ll hit all three states on Monday, part of a series of events in critical suburban counties.

The approaches underscore the fundamental differences between the candidates — a Republican whose decade-long grip on the nation’s politics has been fueled by his mastery of spectacle and the press, and a Democrat whose rapid trajectory has been underpinned by her deliberate and methodical approach - but also a shared underlying reality: that the 2024 election appears as close as any in the nation’s history.

Campaign officials and political operatives are anticipating a jump-ball election, decided at the margins in seven battleground states by whichever candidate can turn out the most supporters and infrequent voters.

The final two weeks will highlight Trump’s efforts to lock down the votes of young men, Black men and Latinos — his campaign’s strategy dating back to the Republican primary.

Harris will spend her time trying to shore up her support among suburban women, Black voters and with moderate Republicans, who traditionally have been turned off by Trump’s record and rhetoric.

“The races come down to a point or less in our states and so, of course, the polls are going to show that it’s a point or less. That’s just how it is,” said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro, along with Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin’s Tony Evers - all Democratic governors in the critical Blue Wall - barnstormed the states in a bus tour over the past week. In interviews, all expressed optimism to some degree for Harris: Shapiro said flatly Harris would win his state, Evers said he feels “confident” in his and Whitmer said she’d rather play Harris’ hand than Trump’s in Michigan.

Still, the Harris campaign feels a real sense of urgency as her post-presidential debate polling bump has evaporated. Former House Republican Denver Riggleman, who appeared with Harris last week at an event urging anti-Trump Republicans to back the Democrat, called the race a “dead heat.”

“I don’t think there’s really a lot of undecideds; I think it’s individuals who don’t want to vote for Trump but they haven’t decided to vote for Kamala Harris,” he said.

Voter persuasion

Harris’ campaign has ratcheted up voter persuasion efforts in the past two weeks. Her events Monday will be moderated by former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney and conservative media figures Sarah Longwell and Charlie Sykes, following her interview last week with Fox News.

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama will hold a rally on her behalf in Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Harris will participate in a CNN town hall taped in suburban Philadelphia.

The governors’ bus tour wound its way on Friday to western Michigan, a bastion of moderate Republican voters that produced former President Gerald Ford.