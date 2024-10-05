Health and healing from travel?

While travel junkies probably don’t need another reason to justify their wanderlust, it seems there’s new research out showing that being a globetrotter can be a great way to prevent premature aging.

A study published by Science Daily shows that leisurely travel activities can help alleviate chronic stress, reduce overactivation of the immune system and even promote the healthy functioning of the body’s self-defense system.

“Forget about retinol night creams, researchers from Edith Cowan University believe travel could be the best way to defy premature aging,” says the publication.

Science Daily goes on to point out that for the first time “an interdisciplinary study has applied the theory of entropy to tourism, finding that travel could have positive health benefits, including slowing down the signs of aging.”

What took them so long to confirm what we all know?

For those not familiar with the term entropy, it is classified as the general trend of the universe toward death and disorder, says Science Daily.

And it seems that the entropy research suggests tourism could trigger entropy changes, including positive travel experiences mitigating entropy and enhancing health.

Conversely, negative experiences may contribute to entropy increase and compromise health, per the study.

“Aging, as a process, is irreversible. While it can’t be stopped, it can be slowed down,” says Edith Cowan, university doctoral candidate, and study leader Fangli Hu.

Hu also pointed out that positive travel experiences can potentially enhance one’s physical and mental wellness through exposure to novel environments, engagement in physical activities and social interaction. And as an added bonus, travel can foster positive emotions.

“Tourism isn’t just about leisure and recreation. It could also contribute to people’s physical and mental health,” Hu added.

Travel as anti-aging therapy

Let’s take a deeper dive into the good news from the study.