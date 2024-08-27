Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 23, 2025

Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to next week

A hearing scheduled for a man charged with first-degree has been changed because of his health status.

A hearing for Joseph S. Nesbitt, 38, of Lewiston, has been rescheduled for Friday after being pushed this week. Nesbitt was scheduled to appear Friday after the hearing was moved Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Taylor Allen with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office said that Nesbitt was medically unavailable and Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds noted that he was still in the hospital. She said the hearing will be scheduled on a weekly basis, but if Nesbitt is able to attend, the date could be moved up.

Olds said Nesbitt was being held without bond.

Nesbitt has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Jessica R. Dalton. Nesbitt also suffered from a gunshot wound to his head when he was taken into custody Feb. 4.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 23
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual awar...
Local NewsFeb. 23
Moscow monitoring flood zones
Local NewsFeb. 23
Fundraiser created for Pullman firefighter injured in head-o...
Local NewsFeb. 23
Standing with Ukraine
Related
Camp trailer destroyed by fire in east Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 23
Camp trailer destroyed by fire in east Lewiston
Keeping it local: Happy Day seeks nearby sources of food
Local NewsFeb. 23
Keeping it local: Happy Day seeks nearby sources of food
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Happy Day's plans to keep its food local
Local NewsFeb. 23
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Happy Day's plans to keep its food local
Team Jeff is headed to Italy
Local NewsFeb. 23
Team Jeff is headed to Italy
Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 23
Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston
Police arrest suspect in College Hill murder
Local NewsFeb. 22
Police arrest suspect in College Hill murder
Asotin FFA: It’s more than ag
Local NewsFeb. 22
Asotin FFA: It’s more than ag
Former fed workers say firings will hurt farmers, ranchers
Local NewsFeb. 22
Former fed workers say firings will hurt farmers, ranchers
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy