Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to next week

Taylor Allen with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office said that Nesbitt was medically unavailable and Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds noted that he was still in the hospital. She said the hearing will be scheduled on a weekly basis, but if Nesbitt is able to attend, the date could be moved up.

Olds said Nesbitt was being held without bond.

Nesbitt has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Jessica R. Dalton. Nesbitt also suffered from a gunshot wound to his head when he was taken into custody Feb. 4.