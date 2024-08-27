Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to next week

A hearing scheduled for a man charged with first-degree has been changed because of his health status.
A hearing for Joseph S. Nesbitt, 38, of Lewiston, has been rescheduled for Friday after being pushed this week. Nesbitt was scheduled to appear Friday after the hearing was moved Tuesday and Wednesday.
Taylor Allen with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office said that Nesbitt was medically unavailable and Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds noted that he was still in the hospital. She said the hearing will be scheduled on a weekly basis, but if Nesbitt is able to attend, the date could be moved up.
Olds said Nesbitt was being held without bond.
Nesbitt has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Jessica R. Dalton. Nesbitt also suffered from a gunshot wound to his head when he was taken into custody Feb. 4.