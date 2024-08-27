Here are some quick answers to quick questions about pets

This week, I’ll answer some common questions which may help pet-owning consumers.

Q. Do I need to license my pets?

A. In a word the answer is, yes. Not all municipalities have licensing requirements. For those that do, there’s a nominal fee and a metal tag that goes along with it to be placed on the animal’s halter or collar. Cats are most often not required to be licensed, but not in all cases.

Q. So why should I license my pet?

A. License fees are not just a money grab by another government agency. The nominal fee is typically used to pay for code enforcement. That is what we used to call “the dog catcher.” If you’ve ever had to call because of a constantly barking dog, or a stray running in the street or one that may even be injured, you have accessed these fees. Code enforcement also involves a number of other city services for which such funds are used.

Q. Are there any other benefits for licensing a pet?

A. Yes, any type of indicia can help return a lost pet. My strongest recommendation over the years has been to use numerous forms of pet identification. The more valuable the pet, the more different types of identification one should have. These include tags, which can get lost; tattoos, which can become obscured; and the most important one — microchips under the skin.

Q. Aren’t microchips collecting my data and giving it to the government?

A. Microchips are inert electronic devices about the size of a grain of rice. They’re usually enclosed in glass or impermeable plastic. They do not collect or transmit any data until they are hit with a certain frequency from a scanner.