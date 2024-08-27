Heron haven

A heron looks at its surroundings Wednesday from the edge of a pond at Sunnyside Park in Pullman
Anonymous Author
A heron looks at its surroundings Wednesday from the edge of a pond at Sunnyside Park in Pullman. Pullman saw a high temperature of 69 on Wednesday, with mostly clear skies and some wind. The extended weather outlook can be found on Page 8A.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
A heron looks at its surroundings Wednesday from the edge of a pond at Sunnyside Park in Pullman. Pullman saw a high temperature of 69 on Wednesday, with mostly clear skies and some wind.