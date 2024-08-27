Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Homeless Clarkston men plead not guilty to using stolen card to purchase food

ASOTIN — Two Clarkston transients who allegedly found a wallet and used a debit card to purchase a large order of food at Taco Bell pleaded not guilty to their charges Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.

Dylan V. “Montana” Evenson, 32, and Aaron T.S. Drews, 31, are accused of purchasing $81.94 worth of food with a stolen card.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Evenson’s bond is set at $20,000, and attorney Randy Reed is representing him. According to court documents, a resolution with the state has been reached, but the plea agreement has to be rewritten due to an error. Evenson’s next court date is Monday.

Drews is in custody on a $10,000 bond and represented by attorney Joseph Schumarcher. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft and will next appear in court on March 17.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, the men found the wallet in Clarkston and walked to Taco Bell to purchase food. When questioned by police, both defendants said they were hungry and homeless at the time of the alleged incident.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 26
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Local NewsFeb. 26
Federal firings could pinch services at Corps and BPA
Local NewsFeb. 26
Latah prosecutor wants limits put on Bryan Kohberger’s alib...
Local NewsFeb. 26
Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns
Related
Steve Austin waives his arraignment for assault
Local NewsFeb. 26
Steve Austin waives his arraignment for assault
Little: Maybe it’s time to be a little wary
Local NewsFeb. 26
Little: Maybe it’s time to be a little wary
Latah County declares emergency disaster
Local NewsFeb. 26
Latah County declares emergency disaster
Legislature looks to study involuntary commitment
Local NewsFeb. 26
Legislature looks to study involuntary commitment
Lewiston School Board to hold special meeting for superintendent search
Local NewsFeb. 26
Lewiston School Board to hold special meeting for superintendent search
Asotin earns high marks in robotics
Local NewsFeb. 26
Asotin earns high marks in robotics
WSU grows in research spending for third straight year
Local NewsFeb. 26
WSU grows in research spending for third straight year
Idaho mulls limiting firefighter unions
Local NewsFeb. 26
Idaho mulls limiting firefighter unions
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy