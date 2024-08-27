Evenson’s bond is set at $20,000, and attorney Randy Reed is representing him. According to court documents, a resolution with the state has been reached, but the plea agreement has to be rewritten due to an error. Evenson’s next court date is Monday.

Drews is in custody on a $10,000 bond and represented by attorney Joseph Schumarcher. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft and will next appear in court on March 17.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, the men found the wallet in Clarkston and walked to Taco Bell to purchase food. When questioned by police, both defendants said they were hungry and homeless at the time of the alleged incident.