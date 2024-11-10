Sections
The ScoopNovember 10, 2024

Honor Roll

Lewiston Tribune

Officials at Tammany High School in Lewiston have released their honor roll for first quarter 2024. Students named to the list include:

SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Loralie Edson; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Abigail McGhan; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Haylee Davis, Gracie Pearson, Grace Williams, Corbin Fenton, Alanna Avitia, Brigham Mundell, Sierra Brewer, Cole Glockner. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Alora Alexander, Eliza Nick; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Kaylee Collins; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Johnny Carpenter, Angelita McNish, Roselynn Oviatt, Lexi Reed, Savanna VanNess, Rhyanne Wiggins, Lily Aske, Tristen Beeson, Kahleigh Clements, Jaydyn Denham, Gracie Duke. SOPHOMORES: 3.6-3.99 GPA — Liam Cox, Milo Zerbe; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Fayth Brookshire, Samantha Kline.

