How can you properly be co-parents when you can’t agree?

Q. My ex is impossible. Each time we go back to court, I hope for a different outcome, but nothing is ever changed. No one understands. How do you co-parent with someone you cannot agree with? What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Disagreements don’t stop co-parents from co-parenting well. Conflict is normal, but you do have to create an environment where you can safely disagree and hopefully find a compromise. (Good Ex-Etiquette for Parents Rule No. 10 is, “Look for the compromise.”) If you let disagreement be the deciding factor when you attempt to problem-solve, you will never work through a problem. “Oh, we disagree. End of discussion.”

Disagreements can be an opportunity to discuss your fears and differences, and find a way to work together for your kids. (Good Ex-Etiquette Rule No. 1 is, “Put the children first.”)

The true measure of good co-parenting is transparency. That means co-parents must be authentic, open, honest and straightforward. (Good Ex-Etiquette Rule No. 8.) They have no hidden agenda and are both there for their children.

It doesn’t matter what happened in the past. Good co-parenting is all about the present and the future. What kind of relationship do you want with your child’s other parent now? Is your agenda about what you want or what is best for your children? The co-parenting relationship you develop from this point on is up to you. You set the stage.

Now, let’s address expecting court to make changes when you feel you are at a standstill with your child’s other parent. The fact that you do not get along with your ex is not a reason for the court to intercede. The court sees that as your problem to solve and expects co-parents to work together to find solutions and make appropriate changes.