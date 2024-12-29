Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
PhotosDecember 29, 2024

BIG PICTURE: How now, waterlogged cow?

A drenched cow stands in front of its calf Tuesday on the edge of a field in Moscow. Rain fell most of the day Tuesday throughout the region and more is expected this weekend.
A drenched cow stands in front of its calf Tuesday on the edge of a field in Moscow. Rain fell most of the day Tuesday throughout the region and more is expected this weekend.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A drenched cow stands in front of its calf Tuesday on the edge of a field in Moscow. Rain fell throughout the region most of the day Tuesday and more was expected this weekend.

Photo by

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

LIESBETH POWERS

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Related
Billowing in the breeze
PhotosDec. 27
Billowing in the breeze
Rainy ride
PhotosDec. 26
Rainy ride
Aglow
PhotosDec. 26
Aglow
The gathering place
PhotosDec. 26
The gathering place
Keeping watch
PhotosDec. 25
Keeping watch
Bark from above
PhotosDec. 25
Bark from above
Two suns
PhotosDec. 25
Two suns
Last-minute shopping
PhotosDec. 25
Last-minute shopping
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy